Challenge for Change Virtual 5K set for Feb. 26-28

Lace up and run or walk for change during the inaugural Challenge for Change Virtual 5K event. Part of the Black Lives Matter Month of Action, it’s being presented in partnership with the Edmonds School District and Communities of Color Coalition.

“The goal of the event is to bring awareness and action on health and wellness—both physical and mental— especially for our communities of color and the Black community,” explains organizer Courtney Wooten. “This will also be a fundraiser for the Arts in Action, a student showcase for Black Lives Matter Year of Purpose, which highlights the importance of student activism.”

The Challenge for Change Virtual 5K is open to participants of all ages. Registration for the event can be found online here.

Participants will have between Friday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 28 to complete their 5K anywhere in the vicinity of their own home. All proceeds from this event will go toward funding Black Lives Matter Year of Purpose events and will be managed by the local non-profit Communities of Color Coalition.

Keynote speakers Erin Jones and Richard Taylor Jr. will kick off the event with an inspirational video message for participants focused on the importance of community connection. There will also be other surprise guest speakers as well as activities beyond the weekend focused on ways to stand up for social justice, along with tips for physical and mental wellness.

The Challenge for Change Virtual 5K is partnering with Girls on the Run of Snohomish County for race organization and other logistics. Hunni Co., Ombu Salon + Spa, and Suburbia Rising are event sponsors, along with the Parent Leaders from Edmonds School District. Additional sponsorships are being sought from the community and local businesses to provide scholarships and other event support.

For more information or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact the organizers at challengeforchange5k@gmail.com. Follow the event page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Challengeforchange5k for further information.