Change your clocks and check your smoke alarms this weekend

This is the weekend we set our clocks back one hour. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents that this is also a great time to check that smoke alarms are operating properly.
According the National Fire Protection Association, working smoke alarms save lives, cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half.
- Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, in the hallways outside the bedrooms, and on every floor of the home, including basements.
- Check the manufacture date stamped on the smoke alarm. If more than 10 years old, replace the smoke alarm with a new one.
- For smoke alarms that have replaceable batteries, change the batteries out with new ones.
- Smoke alarms with non-replaceable, 10-year batteries have been designed to remain effective for up to 10 years.
- Test smoke alarms by pressing the test button. Make sure everyone in the home knows the sound of the smoke alarm and how to respond if it goes off.
- Rental housing must also have working smoke alarms. Contact your landlord or property manager if your rental home does not have smoke alarms installed. Maintenance and testing smoke alarms is the responsibility of the tenant.