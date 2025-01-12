Changes to graduation requirements, student homelessness policy before Edmonds School Board Jan. 13

New graduation requirements, changes to administration contracts and other policies are up for review at the Jan. 13 Edmonds School Board of Directors meeting.

A majority of the changes recommended by ESD administration aim to better align the district with state law and recommendations from the Washington State School Director’s Association.

The board of directors is scheduled to review and possibly implement the following proposed changes:

– Changes to the district’s policy on student homelessness to use inclusive language.

– Changes clarifying the length and details of contracts for principals, assistant principals, re-hired retired staff, paraeducators and other staff.

– Minor changes to the district’s temporary administrator policy.

– Changes to graduation requirements.

In 2024, contractors hired by the district completed construction on several projects districtwide. Upon approval from the board, the projects will be officially completed and the district will notify the appropriate state departments.

The following public works contracts are up for review:

– Brier Terrace Middle School Track Resurfacing Project;

– Meadowdale Middle School Track Resurfacing Project;

– Former Alderwood Middle School Seismic Upgrades Project;

– Mountlake Terrace High School Field Improvements Project.

The board of directors is also set to receive a briefing on minor changes to policy language, but no action is required.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13 at the Educational Services Center– 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

The full agenda is available on the district’s website.

— By Ashley Nash