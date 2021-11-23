Chanukah celebration, giant menorah lighting in Lynnwood Nov. 28

Chabad of Snohomish County is sponsoring a Chanukah celebration, including the annual giant menorah lighting and related activities, starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Lynnwood City Hall.

The Klez Katz Klezmer Band will perform live and there will also be:

– Chocolate gelt

– Doughnuts

– Balloon twisting

– Menorah kits

You can learn more and register here.