Charges filed in shooting of three at Edmonds’ Boo Han Market

First-degree murder and assault charges were filed in Snohomish County Superior Court Friday against a 27-year-old Everett man who allegedly shot his estranged wife and two others at Edmonds’ Boo Han Market, located in the 22000 block of Highway 99, Sept. 30.

Duy Phuong Nguyen of Everett has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 20-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman. Nguyen also faces charges of first-degree domestic violence assault in the shooting of his 24-year-old estranged wife, also a Mountlake Terrace resident, and a first-degree assault in the shooting of a 23-year-old Redmond man.

The 20-year-old woman was a friend of Nguyen’s wife; and the Redmond man was the 20-year-old woman’s boyfriend.

According to documents filed with the court, Nguyen was recorded entering the Boo Han Market three separate times on video surveillance cameras — and these recordings clearly showed him shooting the three victims. Both women were employees of the Boo Han Market.

Law enforcement officers dispatched to the shooting found the three victims with gunshot wounds. The women were transported to Harborview Medical Center, the man to Providence Medical Center in Everett. The 20-year-old woman later died of her wounds.

Nguyen initially fled the scene but later that day turned himself in at the Everett Police Department South Precinct. He was arrested and remains in custody in the Snohomish County Jail.

Arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m.