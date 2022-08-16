Charisma Christian Center offering free backpacks and school supplies to students Aug. 20

Lynnwood’s Charisma Christian Center is holding a backpack giveaway for students from kindergarten through 12th grade this Saturday, Aug. 20.

The backpacks will have different colors and designs, and each pack will be filled with school supplies for the student. Students must be present to receive a backpack; parents or guardians cannot pick one up for them.

Free basic dental service will also be provided at the event and backpacks will be handed out until supplies run out.

The event will go from 9 a.m. – noon at the Charisma Center, located at 18820 36th Ave. W., Lynnwood.