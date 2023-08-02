Charisma Christian Center to hold backpack and school supply giveaway Aug. 5

Charisma Christian Center in Lynnwood is hosting its annual backpack giveaway Saturday, Aug. 5.

Kids of all ages can come to the church, located at 18820 36th Ave. W., to collect a backpack filled with supplies for the upcoming school year. Charisma also says the giveaway event will feature live performances, giveaways, face painting, a temporary tattoo booth, games, food and refreshments. Additionally, a mobile dentist will be on site to offer free dental care.

On-site registration will begin at 9 a.m. and backpacks will be distributed until noon or until supplies have run out. The child must be present to receive backpack and attendees are asked to park at Alderwood Business Center across the street.