Charles (Chuck) Ellis: Longtime Boeing employee loved his family, golf, travel and the UW Dawgs

Charles (Chuck) Ellis

The world is a quieter place today. Charles (Chuck) Ellis finally stopped talking on June 16, 2024. A consistent source of opinions, asked for or not, Chuck was eager to share his views on any subject.

Born in 1934 in Crieff, Scotland, he came to the US with his parents, Edward and Rose Ellis in 1938. Four years later the family moved from Florida to Seattle.

Chuck graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1952 and from Seattle U in 1957. A stint in the Army was followed by 37 years at Boeing in the finance organization where he was a member of the 747 program the “Incredibles.”

In 1962 Chuck met and married his best friend and soul mate, Janet Morley. In 1965 their fantastic but humble daughter Laura was born.

Chuck loved his family, golf (though not too well), travel and the UW Dawgs. His few dislikes included downhill putts and all Texas politicians.

Chuck leaves behind his daughter, sister Roselee Warren and family.

There will be no memorial service. However, if anyone is moved to hoist a wee dram in his memory, he would like that.

And now a note from his daughter: Dad, this is the only time I take no satisfaction in having the last word. You knew that you were loved very much and now you’ll know that you’ll be missed. But I’ll aim better next time.