Cheaper By The Day to celebrate new location with grand opening ceremony on July 15

Lynnwood’s Cheaper By The Day will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of its new location.

Community members and shoppers are invited to attend the event before diving into the overstock outlet store’s bargain bins. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and the store is located at 19800 44th Ave. W., two doors south of its former location. The event will include free donuts and hourly prize drawings.

Cheaper By The Day is an overstock outlet store where everything is $11 and the prices drop daily until all items are sold. The store has 20 large bins containing thousands of products from stores like Amazon, Target, Costco, Walmart and Lowe’s. Owner Seaun Richards said the new location allows more space for bins filled with “high-ticket items, more furniture and the now- famous TikTok mystery boxes, as well as factory-sealed Amazon boxes.”

Richards was previously a restaurateur and owner of Red Onion Burger in Mountlake Terrace. Last October, he swapped burgers for bins and opened his latest business venture in Lynnwood.

“Instead of flipping burgers, I am offering a one-of-a-kind shopping experience where you can buy high-quality items for just a fraction of the price,” he said. “From name-brand home goods to gaming systems to the highest quality tools and electronics, you are going to love your experience shopping with us.”

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, doors will open inviting shoppers to dig through bins filled with items like small kitchen appliances, electronics, housewares, pet supplies, toys, automotive parts, clothes, bedding, power tools, travel gear and more of what Richards calls “treasure finds.”

Products will also be priced by a sliding scale that gets lower as the week progresses. Starting on Thursday, everything in the store is priced at $11, Fridays are $9, Saturdays go down to $5, Mondays dip to $3 and on Tuesdays, everything is $1.

On any given day, Richards said shoppers will find “high ticket” items priced at a minimum of 50% off retail prices. Other deals include hunting for the “golden egg” and winning a free 60-second shopping spree on Fridays. On Saturday, an additional 20% is taken off “high ticket” items.

According to Richards, his new business has been a success.

“Our customers have come from as far away as Canada, Nevada and Arizona,” he said. “The bin store concept blew up; we have a store that has lines of people waiting to get in at opening.”

Learn more about Cheaper By The Day at the store website or by visiting their Facebook page.

–By Cody Sexton