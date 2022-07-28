Check your lottery ticket: 16 prizes totaling $265K unclaimed

The Washington State Lottery is encouraging lottery players to check their tickets for winning numbers, since 16 prizes totaling $265,000 are currently unclaimed

These include a Match 4 ticket purchased in the Spokane Valley in February, worth $10,000,. Players hoping to claim that prize should check their ticket and collect their winnings at one of the regional offices of Washington’s Lottery before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, when the prize is set to expire.

The winning Match 4 ticket was purchased at Mobil at 14704 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley.

There currently are 16 unclaimed prizes from Washington’s Lottery worth $10,000 or more, equaling $265,000 in total. The full list of unclaimed winnings can be found here.

Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. Scratch ticket winners have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in this account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which helps support education in Washington. More information on the program can be found here.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, and Yakima, which are open to the public to claim prizes Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Washington’s Lottery encourages winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize. Winners with s prize of $100,000 or more are instructed to call the nearest Lottery office to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.