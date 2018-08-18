Cheesecake Factory holds soft opening, Grand Opening set for Tuesday, Aug. 21

1 of 9

The Cheesecake Factory has arrived in Snohomish County, with a soft opening Friday at Alderwood Mall.

The public grand opening will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Guests at Friday’s soft opening included mall patrons as well as members of the community representing law enforcement, firefighters and military personnel, said Joseph Phillips, regional vice president.

Statistics:

The restaurant is 8,800 square feet, plus another 1,700 square feet for the patio area.

There are over 300 menu items.

Seating is available for 352 guests.

This is the fifth CF in Washington state (others are in Seattle, Bellevue, Tukwila, and Tacoma), and the 199th overall restaurant in the U.S. and Canada.

The Alderwood location employs over 300 staff members chosen from 4,000 applicants for various positions.

The restaurant is located at 3000 184th St. S.W., Ste. 1140 and has these hours of operation:

Mon-Thur: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fri: 11:30 a.m. to midnight

Sat: 10 a.m. to midnight

Sun: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.