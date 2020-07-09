Chick-fil-A seeks to build second Lynnwood location at 196th and Highway 99

Chick-fil-A is looking to open another location in Lynnwood at the corner of 196th St. SW and Highway 99 near Trader Joe’s.

The chicken sandwich chain already has a restaurant at 3026 196th St. S.W.

The City of Lynnwood is reviewing an application from Chick-fil-A to build a second store at the site, which currently houses a 76 gas station, said city spokesperson Julie Moore.

According to the project application, development includes the demolition of the gas station and construction of a 5,182-square-foot restaurant with 54 parking spaces and a 23-vehicle stack in the drive-thru lane. The application also states the building frame will be fabricated off site.