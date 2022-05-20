Children encouraged to get outside on Kids to Parks Day May 21

This Saturday, May 21, is the 12th annual Kids to Parks Day, a day of outdoor exploration at local, state, and national parks and public lands across the country. On Kids to Parks Day, kids and families are encouraged to go outside and connect with their local, state and national parks and public lands through thousands of park events that promote discovery and exploration in the great outdoors.

While the City of Lynnwood is not hosting a specific event for the day, kids and families are still invited to enjoy the city’s parks this weekend.

Organized by National Park Trust, the mission of Kids to Parks Day is to foster future outdoor explorers and help with developing the next generation of park stewards by engaging kids in the outdoors. While outside, kids are able to learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation and can further their interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Use the hashtag #MyParkOurFutureto share what your favorite park means to you. When you do, you’ll be entered to win one of 50 park experience prize packages.