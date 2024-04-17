Children on autism spectrum invited to annual Cops for Inclusion event April 20

Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are invited to the Lynnwood Police Department’s Cops for Inclusion April 20. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Northwest Church Lynnwood, 19820 Scriber Lake Road.

People with ASD use 911 and emergency services, so the Lynnwood Police Department — advised by licensed behavioral health professionals — is aiming to create a welcoming and inclusive learning event. Their goal is to encourage positive interactions between children with ASD and their local police.

Kids can learn about pedestrian safety, fingerprinting, a police robot, patrol vehicles and more at several different booths. Outside, children can also meet a K9 Officer and his partner (from a distance), explore patrol vehicles and watch a police drone in action. After registering, children will be given a goody bag and will collect items at each station to take home at the end of the day.

To accommodate those who are sensitive to loud noises or flashing lights, certain times of the day will be designated as quiet blocks and a quiet room will be available. Participants are encouraged to skip any station that doesn’t work for their families and engage in whatever way makes them feel good.

There will also be several informational tables for parents. An emergency services dispatcher with two children on the autism spectrum will be providing information and helping interested families sign up for Smart911. A Lynnwood patrol officer will be available to answer questions about police responses to incoming calls.

