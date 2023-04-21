Chinese seniors named Homage table tennis tournament champions

After four weeks of matchups, eight Snohomish County Chinese seniors are taking home titles and trophies earned at the Chinese Seniors Group Table Tennis Tournament recently held at Lynnwood-based Homage, the largest provider of services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County.

Each Tuesday from March 21 through April 11, a group of 16 Chinese seniors participated in the tournament at Homage’s Multicultural Center for Healthy Living.

The closing ceremonies for the tournament were held April 18.

“Table tennis is very popular among Chinese people; seniors play it for fun and to help them to stay active and healthy,” said Homage’s aging and disability resource network specialist and Chinese elder advocate Lu Yang. “Several folks from the Chinese seniors group play table tennis each week here at Homage. The members wanted to hold the tournament to entice others to join their group.”

Homage provides multicultural programming throughout the year to adults aged 60-plus, providing them with nutritious hot meals and a place to participate in educational presentations, programming activities, cultural celebrations and socialization.

“Snohomish County Chinese seniors are invited to come to our Center for Healthy Living each Tuesday to socialize with group members and to play a game or two of table tennis if they’d like,” said Homage CEO Keith Bell. “We have seniors from many multicultural groups fill our space each weekday, and they are all true testaments to how we should live in community with one another. Group members’ ongoing interactions help them stay engaged, and the rich cultural connections are proven to stave off the loneliness that plagues so many older adults.”

Table Tennis Tournament Champions

Men’s Singles Champion: Sang Cho, 70, Bothell.

Men’s Singles 2nd Place: Min Zhou, 62, Edmonds

Women’s Singles Champion: Yuping Wang Wilson, 69, Bothell

Women’s Singles 2nd Place: Xiao Lan Xu, 62, Mukilteo

Mixed Doubles Champion: Yuping Wang Wilson, Bothell and Qing Mo, 66, Lynnwood

Mixed Doubles 2nd Place: Min Zhou, Edmonds and Chun Rong Liu, 75, Lynnwood