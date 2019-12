Christmas Eve and Day church services in Lynnwood

Here’s a summary of special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day church services in Lynnwood this year:

Alderwood Community Church

3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood

— Christmas Eve Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Christ the Rock Fellowship

16707 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood

— Christmas Candlelight and Communion Service; Sunday, Dec. 22; 6 p.m.

Creekside Church

18527 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood

— Christmas Eve Celebration; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m., 10 p.m.

Gateway Centre Church

16620 Ash Way, Lynnwood

— Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 8 p.m.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood

— Christmas Eve Worship Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m., 10 p.m.

Good Shepherd Baptist Church

6915 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

— Christmas Eve Candlelight Vespers Service of Lessons & Carols; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 10 p.m.

New Beginnings Church

5300 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood

— Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 7:30-8:30 p.m.

New Life Church

6519-188th St. S.W., Lynnwood

— Christmas at New Life; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m., 5 p.m.

Maple Park Church

17620 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood

— Christmas Concert; Sunday, Dec. 22; 6 p.m.

— Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 10 p.m.

Northwest Church

19820 Scriber Lake Road, #1, Lynnwood

— Carols & Candlelight Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.

Redemption Lutheran Church

20120-24th Ave. W., Lynnwood

— Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

— Christmas Day Service; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 11 a.m.

Renew Covenant Church

2721 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood

— Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church

6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood

— Christmas Eve Children’s Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

— Christmas Eve Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 8 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

— Christmas Day Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

— The Longest Night Service; Monday, Dec. 23; 7 p.m.

— Christmas Eve Worship Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; noon, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m.

— Christmas Day Worship Service; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.

— By Doug Petrowski