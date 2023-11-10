Christmas Fair and Market at Embassy Suites Nov. 11

A large collection of handmade goods from dozens of local vendors will be available at the Christmas Fair and Market on Saturday, Nov. 11. Makers and creatives of the community are hosting the market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lynnwood’s Embassy Suites by Hilton, located at 20610 44th Ave. W.

Items for sale at the self-proclaimed “Biggest Holiday Market in Town” include wreaths, gifts for all ages, foodstuffs and holiday decor.