Christmas services and special events at local churches for 2025

The tradition and celebration of the advent season continues this year as a number of local churches are adding special services to their regular schedule. Here is a listing of the numerous special services and events being offered over the next few days by churches in South Snohomish County. To add to this listing, send information to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.
Edmonds
Ascension PCA
8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ascension-pca.org
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Gathering; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
Calvary Chapel Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ccedmonds.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Community Christian Fellowship
615 Glen St., Edmonds / www.ccfedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Services; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4 and 6 p.m.
Edgewood Baptist Church
20406 76th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.edmonds-church.com
– Candlelight Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
Edmonds Church of God
8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.edmondschurch.org
– Candles and Carols Service; Sunday, Dec. 21; 6 p.m.
Edmonds Lutheran Church
23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.edmondslutheran.org
– Christmas Eve Family Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7 p.m.
Edmonds Presbyterian Church
22600 96th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.epc-pcusa.org
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.
Edmonds United Methodist Church
828 Caspers St., Edmonds / www.edmondsumc.org
– Longest Night Service; Sunday, Dec. 21; 3 p.m.
– Children’s Christmas Pageant; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Services; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7 and 9 p.m.
Faith Community Church
10220 238th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.faithedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
1212 9th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.gracelbc.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.
Holy Trinity Edmonds
657 Daley St., Edmonds / www.holytrinityedmonds.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 3 and 11 p.m.
– Christmas Day Service; Thursday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.holyrosaryedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Carols; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Day Mass; Thursday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
– New Year’s Day Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God; Thursday, Jan. 1; 10:30 a.m.
Maplewood Presbyterian Church
19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.maplewoodpres.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
Mosaic Community Church
21603 85th Ave. W., (Chase Lake Elementary School), Edmonds / www.mosaicnorth.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.
North Sound Church
201 4th Ave. N., (Edmonds Conference Center), Edmonds / www.northsoundchurch.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Services; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
Rock of Hope Baptist Church
7812 224th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.rockofhope1.org
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church
21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds / www.stalbansedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Carols; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Eucharist; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.
– Christmas Day Service; Thursday, Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.
St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church
15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds / www.sthildastpatrick.org
– Christmas Eve Singing of Carols; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Eucharist; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
– Christmas Morning Service; Thursday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.
Lynnwood
Alderwood Community Church
3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood / www.alderwoodcc
– Christmas at Alderwood; Tuesday, Dec. 23; 7 p.m.
– Christmas at Alderwood; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 1, 3 and 5 p.m.
Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church
16824 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.iamforgiven.com
– Christmas Day Worship Service; Thursday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.
Christ the Rock Fellowship
16707 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.ctrf.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight & Communion; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Creekside Church
18527 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.thecreeksidechurch.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7 p.m.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.gloria-dei-lutheran.org
– Christmas Eve Worship; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4 and 10 p.m.
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
6915 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.gsbchurch.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Maple Park Church
17620 60th Ave. W., Lynwood / www.maplepark.church
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 10 p.m.
Northwest Church
19820 Scriber Lake Road #1, Lynnwood / www.nwchurch.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.
Open Door Baptist Church
17014 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.opendoorbaptist.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7 p.m.
Refuge Church
2609 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.findrefuge.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 9 p.m.
Silver Creek Family Church
5326 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.silvercreekfamily.org
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Sound City Bible Church
17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.soundcitybiblechurch.com
– Eve of the Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 23; 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.stmp.org
– Children’s Nativity Presentation; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5:00 and 7:30 p.m.
– Christmas Day Mass; Thursday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
– Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God; Thursday, Jan. 1; 10:30 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.trinitylutheranchurch.com
– Christmas Eve Worship; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 1, 4 and 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace / Brier
Bethesda Lutheran Church
23406 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.bethesdalcmt.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Day Service; Thursday, Dec. 25; 10:15 a.m.
Brookview Church
22730 Brier Rd., Brier / www.brookviewchurch.com
– Outdoor Christmas at Brookview; Sunday, Dec. 21; 6 p.m.
– Candlelight Christmas Eve Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Church
23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.mountlake.church
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Gathering; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4 and 6 p.m.
New Song Church
23501 52nd Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.newsongseattle.org
– Christmas Candlelight Service; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7:30 p.m.
St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church
21236 Poplar Way, Brier / www.stpaul-orthodox.org
– Royal Hours & Typika of Nativity; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 9 a.m.
– Vesperal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
– Festal Orthros; Thursday, Dec. 25; 8:15 a.m.
– Divine Liturgy; Thursday, Dec. 25; 9:30 a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
22309 59th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.stpxparish.com
– Family Christmas Eve Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Mass (in Spanish); Wednesday, Dec. 24; 7 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 10 p.m.
– Christmas Day Mass; Thursday, Dec. 25; 11 a.m.
– Christmas Day Mass (in Spanish); Thursday, Dec. 25; 1 p.m.
– Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God Mass; Thursday, Jan. 1; 11 a.m.
Three Holy Hierarchs Romanian Orthodox Church
6402 226th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace / www.ortodox.org
– Christmas Eve Vespers; Wednesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
– Matins and Holy Liturgy; Thursday, Dec. 25; 9 a.m.
– Holy Liturgy; Thursday, Jan. 1; 10 a.m.
