Ciao Caffé to open at Lynnwood Transit Center Aug. 15

AlFa Coffee Inc., the parent company of Edmonds’ Café Louvre, has announced the grand opening of its second cafe – Ciao Caffé – Friday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Lynnwood Transit Center. The building that houses the cafe was put up for bidding, and AlFa Coffee was selected from among several companies, according to the cafe’s press release. Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and members of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce will be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 15.

Owner Haifa Alhussieni said that Ciao Caffé will use the same Seattle coffee roasting company Caffè Umbria, tea and matcha from Two Leaves and a Bud, as well as a selection of smoothies, frappes and fresh pastries. Pastries will be delivered daily from Macrina Bakery, breads and bars from Finale and a menu of sandwiches and salads will be available for breakfast and lunch.

“We’re excited to bring Ciao Caffé to such a vibrant and convenient location,” Alhussieni said. “Just like Café Louvre, Ciao Caffé will be a place where quality, community and convenience meet.”