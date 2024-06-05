Cities of Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace honored with Washington Recreation and Parks Association awards

The cities of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace were among those recognized during the awards ceremony at the Washington Recreation and Parks Association’s 76th annual conference in May.

The awards program honors individuals and organizations for their contributions to the field of recreation and parks in Washington state. The awards are in three categories: Professional Awards, Citation of Merit Awards, and Spotlight Awards. In addition to these categories, WRPA also acknowledges Mickey Corso Leadership Grant recipients.

The City of Lynnwood was honored with a Champions of Change Spotlight Award for its ParksLove Project, an ongoing effort of Lynnwood’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department to make parks more equitable and accessible. The Champions of Change Award is presented to an agency with unique, innovative and exemplary practices of increasing access, fostering diversity and inclusion, addressing environmental impact and overall enhancement of social equity within their community or organization.

The City of Mountlake Terrace received an Outdoor Spaces award for the Hazel Miller Universally Accessible Playground. The 6,300-square-foot playground goes beyond the minimum accessibility guidelines to create outdoor space for all children. It includes swings, ramped structures, slides, a net climber and a merry-go-all. The Outdoor Spaces Award recognizes outstanding achievement in outdoor areas that have a recreational use component.