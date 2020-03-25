City: 172nd St SW to close March 30 to June for 36th Ave W improvements

The City of Lynnwood announced Wednesday that starting March 30, 172nd Street Southwest from 36th Avenue West to 34th Place West will be closed to complete work on the 36th Avenue West Project. The closures are expected to be in effect until June.

According to city staff, local access will be maintained for residents on 172nd Street Southwest.

The project includes a one mile long corridor improvement to 36th Avenue West from Maple Road/179th St. SW to 165th Place Southwest.

Planned improvements include:

Additional road lanes in isolated locations

Continuous sidewalks

Landscape features

Bicycle facilities

A new traffic signal is planned for the 36th/Maple Rd/179th intersection

A new roundabout is planned for the 36th/172nd Intersection

For more information about the project, visit the project webpage on the city’s website or contact Allen Prouty 425-422-5769 or David Meisenheimer 206-369-3043.