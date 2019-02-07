City addresses Lynnwood road concerns, prepares for ‘major snowstorm’

With a weekend forecast that calls for more snow across the region, the City of Lynnwood is replenishing its sand and de-icing supplies.

Crews who have been working to clear the roads will continue to put in 12-hour shifts until Monday, Feb. 11, Lynnwood Public Information Officer Julie Moore said.

Multiple weather forecast models predict a “major snowstorm” will begin late Friday evening and continue into Saturday.

University of Washington Professor Cliff Mass said the storm will be a much larger snow event than occured on Sunday night/Monday morning of this week.

“I have studied Northwest snowstorms for years and even co-authored a paper on the subject,” he said. “What is forecast to occur late-Friday evening and this weekend is absolutely classic.”

In his weather and climate blog, Mass details how the setup for the snow event is “nearly perfect.”

The National Weather Service in its forecast predicts a likely snowfall of 2-3 inches in Seattle and 4-6 inches in Everett. Colder ground temperatures mean the snow will accumulate more quickly on the roads, the weather service said.

While weather conditions have improved since the snowfall that blanketed the region earlier this week, some residents continue to have concerns about ice and snow left behind on area roadways, including portions of 196th Street Southwest, 164th Street Southwest, parts of 44th Avenue West and Highway 99, to name a few.

The City of Lynnwood’s Julie Moore said public works has been working 24/7 plowing and sanding the roads to improve conditions for drivers. The city has been running four plow trucks and one de-icing truck since midnight Sunday.

“Our crews have been working 12-hour shifts,” she said. “We’re focusing our efforts on the main arterial roads.”

The city also has been coordinating with the Lynnwood Police Department to locate trouble spots, but Moore said the challenge at this point is that compacted snow and ice is not easily scraped off.

“Our efforts are focused on sanding the roads and once the ice and snow gets broken up more, we run our plows over the roads,” she said.

In response to a reader’s concerns about the City’s efforts to clear the roads, Moore said not all roads are the direct responsibility of the City.

“164th is primarily in unincorporated Lynnwood so that is the responsibility of Snohomish County,” she said. “We have a very small portion of 164th where it turns into 44th Avenue heading up the hill, just before 36th.”

Moore said other roads like 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99 are state routes, but the City’s crews are working to clear those as well.

Moore said if residents would like to submit a request for plowing or would like to point out an area that needs attention they can email [email protected]

The Edmonds School District reopened schools with a two-hour delay on Wednesday and Edmonds Community College resumed classes beginning at 10 a.m.

Community Transit was still experiencing “significant” delays arriving every 30-40 minutes due to limited vehicles and road conditions.

The Sno-Isle Libraries reopened to regular business hours, evaluating conditions throughout the day for possible adjustments to operation hours.

The Lynnwood Recreation Center closed early at 5 p.m., cancelling swim lessons, Waterfit classes, dance classes and Group Power. The City will continue to make decisions about closures on a day-to-day basis.

Residents are encouraged to receive the most up-to-date information via the City’s Facebook page and Twitter account.

— By Cody Sexton