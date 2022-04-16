City council April 18 set to hear Sound Transit updates, discuss municipal code clarifications

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, April 18, meeting is scheduled to meet three new applicants for various city board and commission positions, among other agenda items.

Planning commission candidate Matt Cail, Board of Ethics applicant Rick Michels and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion candidate Arra Rael will all appear before the council Monday night for consideration.

The council is also set to receive a list of proposed Lynnwood Municipal Code (LMC) updates. Nearly every year, the Community Planning Division staff proposes a list of suggested clarifications for the city’s development code. This year, staff is suggesting updates to Title 1, 19 and 21 of the LMC.

In other business, the council will receive an update from Sound Transit. The presentation will provide an overview of the plans for the North Corridor and the Transit Oriented Development program.

Finally, the council will hear a presentation from Snohomish County Health District as well as discuss plans for the council’s yearly summit in June.

On Wednesday, April 20, the city council will host a separate work session dedicated to discussing the use of its allotted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Both meetings will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

— By Lauren Reichenbach