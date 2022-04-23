City council April 25 set to again talk about ARPA spending, confirm Harris Ford expansion project

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, April 25, business meeting is set to hold two public hearings for the Harris Ford Lincoln development project as well as the City Center Planned Action Ordinance update, among other agenda items.

For the Harris Ford project to occur, the company will need to purchase a small portion of 64th Avenue West from the city. If the city agrees, Harris Ford is planning to use some of its existing property to add a dedicated right-turn lane on 200th Street Southwest to mitigate traffic issues.

The council is set to vote on the matter following the public hearing.

Lynnwood’s Planned Action Ordinance Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) updates happen roughly every 10 years, but the current one hasn’t been updated since 2004. Development & Business Services Director David Kleitsch said the city needs to approve the latest update before it further outgrows its limitations.

The council will also continue its discussion on how to spend the city’s allotted $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The council has until Dec. 31, 2024 to reach a final decision.

In other business, the council is scheduled to confirm the three new applicants for various city board and commission positions – Planning Commission candidate Matt Cail, Board of Ethics applicant Rick Michels, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion candidate Arra Rael.

Both meetings will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

