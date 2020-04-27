City council April 27 to receive COVID-19 update, honor retiring executive assistant

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, April 27 business meeting is scheduled to receive an update from city staff regarding the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Councilmembers will be holding the meeting remotely via Zoom, and the meeting is scheduled to be streamed live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage on the city website.

The council will also recognize executive assistant Beth Morris, who is retiring after 14 years of service. The executive assistant handles administrative operations for the council. Morris was the first person to hold the position.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.