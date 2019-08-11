City Council Aug. 12 set to vote on development agreement ordinance, multiple city improvements projects

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Aug. 12 business meeting is scheduled to vote on an ordinance regarding amendments to the development agreements in the Lynnwood City Center district and regional growth center.

The council at its July 22 business decided to postpone the vote after an amendment was proposed that would have required future development agreements to require affordable housing. The council is also set to vote Monday night on an ordinance amending the city’s 2019-20 biennium budget.

In other business, the council agenda calls for a vote to authorize the mayor to approve multiple agreements between the city and other partners to receive funding for the South Lynnwood Park renovations project.

In addition, there is a vote set to authorize the mayor to approve a contract supplement for the city’s consultant to analyze the impacts and provide design changes for the upcoming 196th Street Southwest Improvements project and adjacent 44th Avenue West widening project, and two Community Transit bus stations.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.