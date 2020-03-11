City Council considers absorbing the Lynnwood Transportation Benefit District

The Lynnwood City Council Monday night discussed a proposal for the City of Lynnwood to assume the responsibilities for its transportation improvements by absorbing the Lynnwood Transportation Benefit District (TBD).

At its March 9 business meeting, the council held a public hearing regarding a proposed ordinance that would authorize the city to assume “the rights, powers, functions of the Lynnwood TBD.” The TBD is an independent taxing district that funds transportation improvements within the city.

Changes to Washington state laws in recent years have authorized cities to assume control of local TBDs, making them one entity. Public Works Director Bill Franz said the State Auditor’s Office and city staff support the proposal. The TBD Board – which consists of Lynnwood City Councilmembers – has also shown general support for the ordinance, he added.

In the past, community surveys have consistently shown Lynnwood residents rank transportation as their top priority for the city. Franz said the only concern regarding the merger would be the potential loss of regular and specific attention that the TBD Board gives to the city’s transportation needs.

“This is a time we really should be spending more time trying to solve some of our transportation funding issues,” he said. “The restructure of the TBD will mean we need to find time to work harder to get together and have those kinds of discussions.”

Each year, the TBD Board generates roughly $4 million from collecting one-tenth of 1% of sales tax revenue. Funding is also generated from car tab fees. Under the proposed ordinance, City Engineer David Mach said funding from sales tax would not be affected. According to city staff, the city requires up to $2.8 million annually to maintain road pavements and up to $2.3 million annually to maintain sidewalks.

However, with the passage of Initiative 976 — the “$30 car tab” measure — the city anticipates losing $1.2 million in transportation funding collected from the car tab fees.

Though not cause for immediate concern, Mach said the lack of funding could negatively impact roads and sidewalks. He said it was like providing upkeep on a house and the longer the problem is ignored, the worse it can potentially get.

“It’s like your house if you don’t repaint it,” he said. “It looks fine then sudden and it’s not that bad then all of sudden you’ve got rot and it becomes much more expensive.”

Prior to the hearing, city staff presented an overview of the draft ordinance and reviewed upcoming improvement projects, like parts of 68th Avenue West, Scriber Lake Road, 200th Street Southwest, 44th Avenue West and more. Though there are residential streets — like 183rd Street Southwest, 182nd Street Southwest and 211th Street Southwest — that need work, Mach said the city will only be focusing on arterials due to a lack of funding. The presentation also provided council with an overview of other transportation projects, like the future Poplar Way Bridge, 196th Street Widening Project and future 42nd Avenue.

During the public hearing, former Lynnwood City Councilmember Ted Hikel suggested that the council consider taking money from the city’s general fund for improvement projects. He said in the past, the council would use $1 million from the city’s general fund for improvements like sidewalk repair.

“This is exactly where you need to go back and look for funding for those sidewalk projects,” he said. “Why are you so averse to taking money out of the general fund when we did it for years?”

At its annual summit meeting last month, the council decided to allow for more time between public hearings and voting on city ordinances, so the council will vote on adopting the ordinance at its March 23 business meeting.

The TBD Board meeting scheduled for March 18 has been cancelled.

In other business, the council unanimously voted to appoint Alyssa Pullia to the city’s salary commission. The council also adopted a resolution proclaiming March Public Procurement Month in the city.

