City Council considers convention center expansion, hears plans for new neighborhood resource center

A plan to expand the Lynnwood Convention Center to include a hall for performing arts, trade shows, indoor recreation and a year-round community farmers market was presented to Lynnwood City Council during its June 3 work session.

The expansion recommendation was made by a joint task force that included members of the Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) and city representatives, with the goal of exploring development opportunities on PFD property.

The Lynnwood Convention Center, located at the corner of 196th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West, sits on property owned by the PFD. The development proposed by the task force involves a 60,000-square-foot exhibition hall that incorporates flex-space for both corporate and community needs.

The potential development would also include Lynnwood landmarks or creative architectural design elements. The building’s initial design proposal includes roll-up windows for a convertible outdoor space.

First opened in 2005, the Lynnwood Convention Center over the years has helped stimulate Lynnwood’s economy by bringing business to the city from convention attendees. In 2018, the convention center hosted 394 events, generating a gross revenue of $3.5 million and having an estimated economic impact of $23.5 million. While the existing convention center is good for business, the proposed expansion hall could better serve the Lynnwood community, said Carl Zapora, a task force member.

“This has to be the community’s convention center,” he said. “To the average Lynnwood resident, it’s (the convention center), not a facility they use on a regular basis.”

As outlined in the 22-page task force report, the proposed expansion would include a tall, landmark building with an observation deck, public plaza for performances or a farmers market and possible attractions like an interactive museum or botanical garden.

The convention center expansion would draw more people to the City Center district, the city’s designated regional growth center, said Councilmember Shannon Sessions, who served as the council liaison to the task force. The expansion hall would make the property more “vibrant and robust” and lead to more creative ways of using it, she added.

The next phase of the proposed project involves “putting pen to paper” and finding funding for the expansion hall, said Lynnwood Public Affairs Officer Julie Moore.

The full Task Force Recommendation Report can be viewed by visiting the Lynnwood Public Facilities District website.

In other business, the council heard plans from Volunteers of America to bring a neighborhood center to Lynnwood. The center would provide low-income Lynnwood residents with needed resources like family support services, early learning programs, youth engagement, teen support and day programs for adults and seniors.

The neighborhood center, a joint partnership with Trinity Lutheran Church, will include a new facility to be built on the church property, located near 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99.

The neighborhood center will also partner with the Boys and Girls Club and Edmonds Community College to provide students with resources and space to address their needs, said Volunteers of America Chief Strategy Officer Phil Smith.

“This facility is designed to not only serve but provide physical space for communities to have celebration,” he said. “And those who are looking for care can find the appropriate resources available to them.”

Smith said that too often, seniors and residents with disabilities are unable to engage with the community, and the neighborhood center will aim to change that.

“We want to get them out in the community in a place where it’s safe and encouraging for them to participate in community activities,” he said.

The first floor of the planned two-story structure will include space for child,care programs, day programs, a game room, gymnasium, multi-purpose space, tech lab and kitchen. The second floor will include office space and an informal meeting space for organizations that meet irregularly. The facility will also have staff trained to help community members navigate resources to find what the help they need, Smith said.

Site construction for the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center is scheduled to begin this summer and be completed in June 2021.

The council also held a follow-up discussion regarding its April 29 summit retreat, where councilmembers met with city staff and discussed improving communications involving technology and encouraging more community outreach.

— By Cody Sexton