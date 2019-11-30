City Council Dec. 2 to review proposed Northline Village agreement, draft city fee schedule

The Lynnwood City Council at its Dec. 2 work session will receive a briefing from city staff regarding the development agreement for the proposed Northline Village.

Northline Village is a redevelopment project planned for what is currently Lynnwood Square shopping center located near 200th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West. The area is in the west end of the Lynnwood City Center district and part of the city’s regional growth center. The proposed plans include a mix of retail, commercial and residential uses.

This will be the third council meeting regarding development agreement, which was discussed at the council’s June 17 and July 15 meetings.

In other business, the council will discuss a draft ordinance regarding amendments to the city’s fee schedule. The draft ordinance also repeals the $1 bicycle registration fee, which not been collected in years.

The council will also conduct an interview to fill the vacant Position 3 seat on the city’s Human Service Commission.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.