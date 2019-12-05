City Council decides against increasing property taxes in 2020, reviews other budget amendments

After hearing public concerns regarding rising property taxes, the Lynnwood City Council voted to maintain a flat property tax levy rate in 2020.

The council unanimously voted at its Nov. 25 meeting to keep the city’s property tax levy rate at 57 cents per $1,000 of assessed value — the same rate as 2019. With that rate, the city anticipates levying $4.3 million in 2020.

According to the city’s 2019-20 biennium budget approved by the council in November 2018, the city planned to increase the 2020 levy rate to 58 cents per $1,000, which would generate $4.4 million. However, during the council’s Nov. 12 public hearing regarding the proposed tax increase, some residents said the city is increasing property taxes too often and city staff should be working to cut costs.

Kerri Lonergan-Dreke, a former Lynnwood City Councilmember, said the council has made little effort to reduce spending and is only concerned with raising taxes. Additionally, over the last few years, Lonergan-Dreke said her property taxes have increased “significantly.”

“It’s very frustrating to see this council year after year not tighten its belt,” she said. “We’ve got to be fiscally responsible and do the right thing for our residents.”

Lynnwood resident Mila Tanner said she is also concerned about the increase in city property taxes, especially since the value of her house has decreased within the last year.

“It worries me that if you go up on my property taxes and the value of my house goes down, where does that leave me?” she said.

Each year, the council votes to raise property taxes in small increments to continue to provide the current level of service from departments covered by the city’s general fund, like the police, parks and recreation, and public works departments. A total of 7% of general fund revenue comes from property taxes.

During the Nov. 25 discussion, Council Vice President Christine Frizzell said it is because of these increases that the city is able to continue to fund services for the community. Without funding, Frizzell said the city could see cuts in important areas like the police department budget.

“We can make cuts, but we don’t understand the ramifications,” she said.

Though he sympathized with the residents concerned about property tax increases, Councilmember Ian Cotton agreed with Frizzell that the funds were necessary for “essential” city services. He also pointed out that if the council does not make small tax increases, the city could potentially have to drastically increase taxes at some point in the future, like it has had to do in the past.

“We have a plan now so we’re not taxing to the max (in the future),” he said.

With the flat tax rate, the city will receive $100,000 less in property tax revenue for the city’s general fund – 7% of which comes from property taxes. The flat rate will also mean an estimated increase of $16.68 for the average homeowner for the year 2020. According to the Snohomish County Assessor’s Office, the estimated assessed value of the average house in Lynnwood is estimated to be $415,053, or a 7% increase from the assessed value of an average home in 2019.

Additionally, City Finance Director Sonja Springer estimates that Lynnwood will receive more than $51 million in new city construction projects, which she said will help reduce the tax burden for property owners.

“Those new construction projects — like new apartment buildings — are paying their fair share,” she said.

Also at the Nov. 25 meeting, the council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance amending the city’s 2019-20 biennium budget following a mid-biennium review.

Proposed budget amendments included an increase to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department revenues by renting the Wickers Building in Heritage Park at a rate of $500; a request to fund furnishings and tenant improvements at the Wickers Building for $7,000; and a request of $15,400 to fund repairs to the electric wires that were vandalized by thieves at the Meadowdale Playfields, since repair costs are below the city’s $25,000 insurance deductible.

Other budget amendments included a $100,000 reduction to the budgeted property tax levy revenues for 2020 and a reduction in the general fund budget by $100,000 to offset the decrease in the budgeted 2020 property tax revenues. Springer said the city was able to reduce spending due to savings from city staff’s health care insurance budget, which did not increase as anticipated in the biennium budget.

City staff’s original draft amendment included a request for $15,800 in funding for operating supplies for the city’s 60 board and commission members, including business cards, name tags and email addresses. However, during the Nov. 12 public hearing, residents said the requested amount was an example of the city’s frivolous spending.

Lonergan-Dreke said she runs a non-profit, which she compared to running a small business, and said name tags and email should not cost that much.

“I’m very frugal when I’m making these kinds of purchases and I know that it should not be costing that much money for emails and name tags,” she said. “That seems really high to me and it think it’s just one example of not enough belt tightening going in the city.”

During the hearing, Tanner repeated her concerns about the cost of her rising property taxes. Tanner, who has lived in Lynnwood for five years, said it has become such a problem that she almost regrets moving to the city.

“Fifteen thousand dollars is a lot of money for business cards and I’m struggling to come up with $5,000 for this year’s property taxes,” she said. “All I’m asking is just to please look at these numbers and use a little bit of common sense and take it down a notch.”

In response to the request for $15,800, Director Springer said $12,000 of it would fund the services for each city board and commission member to have his or her own city email address. During the discussion, Councilemember George Hurst agreed private emails were needed to protect the privacy of those working and volunteering for the city. He also pointed out that if someone working for the city were to use their private email, then the entire email account would be subject to public records requests.

“We just want to make sure those citizens that volunteer to serve our city are protected,” Hurst said.

After further review, Springer said city staff discovered more cost-efficient ways to accommodate the need for emails and other supplies. For instance, instead of giving each board and commission member their own email, one might just be granted to one person in each board or commission. Additionally, since business cards and name tags are relatively inexpensive, Springer said staff will be able to find funding in the city’s existing budget for them.

Before casting his votes, Cotton thanked the residents who attended the public hearings and city staff for finding a way to reduce spending.

“It was a good litmus test of the feelings and sentiments from our neighbors,” he said.

Also during the Nov. 25 meeting, the council authorized Mayor Nicola Smith to enter into an agreement with the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office for up to $1 million in grant funding for renovation of South Lynnwood Park. The park renovation is part of the city’s larger South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan — an effort by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department to address social inequity in south Lynnwood, which is experiencing significant inequities including income and language barriers.

