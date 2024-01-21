City council discusses canceled housing development, plans for upcoming year

During work sessions Jan. 16 and 17, the Lynnwood City Council heard several briefings regarding updating city policies, discussed its use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and talked about issues regarding a housing development that fell through.

Jan. 16

In May 2019, the council approved a mixed-use development permit for Cosmos Development Group that would have created an 18-story building with 349 units of housing and 3,465 square feet of retail space. As a result of the post-COVID market conditions and disputes with nearby property owners over utilities, city staff and Cosmos determined in October 2022 that the development agreement had basis to be terminated City staff noted that the developers made attempts to compromise and fix issues, but the ambitious project was not financially viable as construction and materials had grown more expensive.

Cosmos has proposed another project– iVista at Alderwood– that would create 256 units, 264 above-ground parking stalls and 2,400 square feet of retail space at 18789 Alderwood Mall Parkway. The development agreement’s termination must be approved by the council so permits can be issued for this new development.

Councilmember Patrick Decker asked about the prices of the units. Economic Development Manager Ben Wolters answered that they are expected to be market rate. Wolters used nearby apartments as an example, saying that Avalon Apartments had rent ranging from $1,200 to over $3,000 per month.

Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby asked if the developers were considering any low-income housing like Section 8 housing vouchers. Wolters replied that Cosmos had not indicated any interest in participating in such programs.

Councilmember Nick Coelho said that he was sad to see this item on the agenda.

“I know that we can’t make the private sector do anything necessarily, but you know we’re in the housing crisis and we’re losing a hundred housing units, something around there. We’re trying to get people to bike and walk more and we’re losing half of the retail space that was going to be right next to the Interurban Trail.” Coelho then asked if the city could have done anything to salvage the project or if there were any lessons learned. Wolters replied that the project had been ambitious from its inception and that staff learned that not everything that is planned will actually happen.

In other business, Finance Director Michelle Meyer proposed updates to the city’s finance policy and the procurement process.

Lynnwood’s financial policy is updated biennially so that it will accurately guide budget makers. Meyer’s proposed changes largely consist of updates to improve language and more directly reference the Lynnwood Municipal Code. One update that generated concern among councilmembers was the removal of language referring to “Budgeting for Outcomes/Priority-Based Budgeting.” Council President George Hurst argued that the term “priority-based budgeting” should be kept in the code as budget makers are making decisions based on necessity and priorities. Decker said that the policy lacked details on how budgeting could actually be measured.

Currently, the financial procedure dictates that employees must budget for outcomes but leaves the actual method undefined. Coelho asked why the policy was like this in the first place and why it was not being followed. Mayor Christine Frizzell recalled that “Budgeting for Outcomes” referred to a specific method defined in a book called “The Price of Government,” which had been discussed during her time as a councilmember. It was determined that this was not something the council could implement in the financial policy because city staff could not influence the actual process. She said the approach to be used this year would focus on key performance indicators.

As for the procurement process, Lynnwood – unlike many other cities – requires vendors serving the city to factor sales tax into their invoices. According to Meyer, the practice is so uncommon that city employees frequently have to exchange invoices several times, taking up time and additional employee attention. Further, Lynnwood’s invoices are lower when sales tax is not present, meaning that city money can go further. Draft changes to this policy remove the requirement that sales tax must be included in procurement operations.

Meyers also briefed councilmembers on a draft budget calendar for 2025-2026. The calendar lists dates for certain milestones for budget planning such as public hearings on Sept. 23 and Nov. 12. The calendar also includes adoption of the 2025-2026 budget on Nov. 25. The council will vote on approval of the calendar at its next business meeting.

Finally, the council interviewed Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Board applicant Doris Wang and Human Services Commission applicant Alex Milvae.

Jan. 17

Due to an injury caused by slipping on ice, Mayor Frizzell attended the Jan. 17 meeting electronically over Zoom.

Meyer made a presentation about Lynnwood’s ARPA funds. Not including current or pending requests, the city has $74,176.71 remaining. She explained that several funding recipients have not submitted reimbursement requests, which could cause trouble as the funds must be spent by the end of 2024. (Fund usage will be audited by the federal government by 2026.) Councilmembers floated ideas for possible remaining funds but it is unlikely that recipients will return much, if any, funding allotments.

Altamirano-Crosby submitted a request on behalf of the Sister Cities program, asking for $5,000 for each of Lynnwood’s sister cities so that they may continue their cultural activities. The request was new, so Meyer was unsure if the usage would count.

Councilmember Shirley Sutton requested that any remaining funds be used for the expedited hiring of police officers. The council determined that this suggestion could be considered by Police Chief Cole Langdon.

In addition, the Lynnwood Alcoholics Anonymous Club had requested $25,000 to assist in finding a new place to host their meetings including rent and deposits. The city has not yet determined whether this use is eligible for ARPA funding.

In other business, Assistant City Administrator Julie Moore spoke to the council about Lynnwood’s priorities for the Washington State Legislature’s 2024 session. Lynnwood’s three main areas of focus include:

Transportation and Infrastructure: Invest in transportation and infrastructure to keep the foundation of our city strong and healthy.

Health and Safety: Invest in programs and systems that support vulnerable community members.

Fiscal Responsibility: Support protections that allow for fiscal flexibility and sustainability at the local level.

A draft of 2024’s Legislative Priorities can be found on the city website here.

Hurst reminded councilmembers of several vacancies on Lynnwood’s boards and commissions:

Arts commission: 1 vacancy

Ethics committee: 1 alternate vacancy

History and Heritage Board: 4 vacancies

Human Services Board: 2 vacancies

Tourism Advisory Committee: 1 vacancy

Parks and Recreation: 1 vacancy

The council also discussed the confirmation process used to select appointed officials and employees. During the confirmation of Police Chief Langdon, councilmembers noticed parts of the process were unclear or vague. It dictates that the city mayor and administration will select candidates for appointment, which the council may then confirm. The policy does not specify what would occur if the council did not approve the candidate. Some other portions of the policy were also unclear. After some discussion, it was decided that the council would confer with the city attorney about possible changes and whether and how hey could be made.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis