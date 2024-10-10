City council discusses updated fire authority interlocal agreement, housing plan

During the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 7 work session, the council received an update on a proposed amendment to the interlocal agreement (ILA) with the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

The new amendment to the agreement approved in July changes how fire prevention services are funded. In the original agreement, the city’s fire prevention duties were transferred to the RFA, and the city paid for these services. Since 2022, the RFA has grown in size and population, making it an opportunity to review how these services are delivered and funded.

Under the new agreement, the RFA will continue to handle fire prevention services and cover most of the costs. However, for fire permit plan reviews and inspections, a fee-for-service model will be used. The city will collect fees during the building permit process and send those fees to the RFA, which will save the city money.

“We wouldn’t be paying $1.3 million; we would be paying about $150,000,” Development and Business Services (DBS) Director David Kleitsch said. “There’s savings for the city, there’s efficiency in the functions that are provided.”

“Instead of paying $2.3 million, which is what the city has been paying the RFA through the ILA, we’re going to be taking 100% of the revenue which was taken in by DBS or urban planning related to fire activities, correct?” Councilmember Patrick Decker asked.

Kleitsch replied that DBS actually takes 90% because the remaining 10% covers administration costs. He added that the RFA has not billed DBS since the contract took effect on July 1, 2024.

“So basically you’ve been building a surplus to your budget with funds we haven’t been paying, and hopefully that would come out somewhat equal to the check we’re going to cut the RFA for the period of July until this goes active, which is in the next short while,” Decker said.

Kleitsch said that DBS will pay for the first six months of the existing ILA contract, which is already in their budget. “We will pay the second half of the year based upon the new rate, which comes out to about $150,000,” he said, adding that the city will save $1 million.

Decker said when there is a net positive for one party, someone is “losing $850,000, one way or another.”

South County Fire Assistant Chief Todd Anderson said Decker’s math is not wrong. “It sure appears that way,” he said. “But we serve the same citizens. In fact, they do pay a certain portion of fire levy and benefit charge and EMS levy. And we’re in the business to serve, and so there is a view that part of this does belong with us, that we currently already charge citizens [a] certain portion of this…although fire fees do help.”

“And from what I can see around in every jurisdiction of the state, fire fees go straight back to the fire department, although not in equal portions,” Anderson added.

Council President George Hurst said that the council will vote on the proposed ILA amendment at the council’s next meeting Monday Oct. 14.

Housing Implementation Plan update

The council also received an update on the Unified Development Code (UDC). It’s a set of regulations that govern land use, zoning, building and development standards within the city to guide growth and ensure compliance with local planning policies – along with Lynnwood’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan and the City Center + Alderwood Subarea Plan.

Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren said that the UDC offers a centralized location for those seeking information on regulations, including zoning codes, subdivision codes, design standards, permit processing and environmental chapters. The code also standardizes definitions and reduces users’ reliance on legal consultants and costs.

“There are times when we have to consult with the city attorney to review setbacks because the way our code is structured, it can be very unclear,” Almgren said. “We have spent three hours looking at one lot to try to identify where is the front setback of a property.”

Almgren said with the incorporation of HB 1110 (middle-housing bill) and HB 1337 (accessory-dwelling unit bill) into the Comprehensive Plan, the UDC must be integrated with the language of these bills.

To address the state’s housing crisis, Almgren said that state legislation requires Lynnwood to choose six of the nine middle-housing options, which are:

– Duplex

– Triplex

– Fourplex

– Fiveplex

– Sixplex

– Townhomes

– Stacked flats

– Courtyard apartments

– Cottage housing

Since Lynnwood now categorizes RS (residential single-family) zoning to RN (residential neighborhood) zoning, Councilmember Decker asked if any lot could be developed into any density. Almgren said that based on HB 1110, density is not based on the number of units per square footage or acre, but it focuses on the number of units per existing lot.

“So whether the current lot is one acre or 8,400 square feet, depending on its location in Lynnwood, it could be required to allow two units at that site or up to four units,” he said.

Regarding the RN designation, the intent is to simplify regulations and to adjust the purpose of fulfilling the city’s Housing Action Plan, Almgren explained.

“Lynnwood has RS zones historically purposed for single family, whereas the residential neighborhood zone purposed for the implementation of middle housing,” he said. “This is consistent with state legislation and the Lynnwood Housing Action Plan to create housing opportunities of various types of housing. Some other jurisdictions are using their existing zones to incorporate middle housing and some jurisdictions are creating new zones.”

Almgren added that the type and number of units built on a lot depends on how close the lot is to high-capacity transit, such as BRT or light rail. The distance can be half a mile to a quarter mile. “The state also put in a provision of the language that if a city does not adopt their own rules and in compliance with HB 1110 within six months…the state’s model code takes in effect, and that model code has a lot of merit to it, but I would not say that it meets our mechanism of being planned for Lynnwood,” he said.

“Can a developer come in and buy up six lots and build any of those different types of housing?” Decker asked.

“If there are lots that make market sense [and developers are] able to purchase several different houses, to do a consolidation and then scrape and rebuild duplexes, then yes, developers are allowed to do that,” Almgren said.

Altamirano-Crosby asked how the city would convince landowners to sell their land. Almgren said that although it is not his job to tell people to sell their land, he can explain the regulations and what opportunities the landowners have with the property. “We had people in this neighborhood who expressed they wanted to do subdivisions,” he said. “We are getting calls right now from current residents as well as developers and real estate agents to understand what are we doing in terms of HB 1110. Our goal is to help clarify what can you do, how does it happen and what it will look like. Yes, a lot of change is going to happen.

Hurst asked what would happen if developers wanted to build something immediately. “Do we tell them to wait or can we work with them?” he asked.

“We try to explain what things we’re working on, what our timeline is with the council as well as trying to make sure that people are seeing what we’re bringing to the Planning Commission so that they can have as much as predictability,” Almgren said. “We’re trying to make sure that we’re not telling people exactly what’s going to happen because ultimately it is the council’s decision. Some applicants are waiting for middle housing and the ADU [accessory-dwelling unit] bill to come out to provide slightly more lenient regulations to help support their application.”

Almgren added that the recent city addition of Smartgov allows permits to be processed and reviewed faster (See previous story for a Smartgov demonstration). He said that he will return to the council later in October for further updates about the Comprehensive Plan and UDC.

In other business:

– The council heard a proposal regarding removal of the rule in Lynnwood Municipal Code (LMC) 2.44 that requires the public works director to be a licensed engineer. The council also authorized the public works director to assign tasks that need a professional engineering license to another employee in the department.

Human Resource Director Annie Vandenkooy said that 15 out of 17 Washington cities that are comparable to Lynnwood do not require a professional engineer license, and the Snohomish County public works director is not a professional engineer. However, the various departments are led by an engineer. The council will discuss and vote on the proposal next week.

– Public Works Program Manager Ehsan Shirkhani and Deputy Director Jared Bond presented information about upgrades needed for the wastewater treatment plant. The improvements are designed to fulfill current regulatory requirements, keep up with the plant’s treatment capacity and remove nutrients from discharges before they go into Puget Sound. Bond said that the cost to upgrade was estimated two years ago at about $250 million, adding that an adviser will reassess and update the estimate. The costs will be updated regularly because the upgrade is a 10-year project and prices will continue to go up, he added.

– DBS Director Kleitsch, Development & Business Services Manager Linda Montano and Deputy Director Robert Mathias proposed an increase of 7.6% to the development and business services fee schedule for 2025. Kleitsch said the last fee study and update was in 2018. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, DBS decided not to adopt the fee study findings for the next three years. The fees schedule will impact fire permits, inspection fees and other service fees. The council will vote for the amendment next week.

– Economic Development Manager Ben Wolters and ECOnorthwest Project Director Morgan Shoot made a presentation on Tax Increment Financing (TIF). It’s a tool that Washington State recently implemented to help local governments finance public projects in certain areas, to encourage private businesses to build and invest there. TIF works by using the extra property taxes that come from the higher value of new private buildings after the government invests in the infrastructure.

Shook said that TIF revenues generate about 5% of total increased property value over a 25-year period. He gave an example that if a property’s value goes up by $100 million, it can pay for about $5 million in bonds in public improvements.

Story and photos by Nick Ng