City Council eyes extra time off, financial compensation for employees on frontline of pandemic

The Lynnwood City Council Monday night discussed the merits of rewarding city employees for extra work performed during the coronavirus pandemic, and also talked about when the council might be returning to in-person meetings.

The discussion about recognizing the work of city employees was in response to Mayor Nicola Smith’s recent decision to award extra administrative leave to 27 senior city administrators across various departments. Council President George Hurst proposed at the June 7 work session that the council discuss offering some form of compensation — be it hazard pay or additional time off — to frontline employees who worked during the pandemic.

“I know the mayor has recognized the directors and senior supervisors,” he said. “Maybe as a council we should think about recognizing some of the…employees that were out there.”

Hurst pointed out that the council had previously discussed offering hazard pay to some city employees, and said the council could be authorized under the city’s municipal codes to offer awards to city staff by adopting a resolution.

In response, Councilmember Shannon Sessions said the code Hurst referenced was for monetary compensation that can’t exceed $100 and does not include administrative leave.

“I just think there’s probably a better way to do it than just us deciding who gets what,” Sessions said.

Mayor Smith added that the only way city employees would be able to cash in unused leave would be when they leave their job with the city.

Newly appointed Councilmember Patrick Decker said the council was too far removed to know who should get administrative leave but agreed the council should move forward if they have the authority to do so.

“I think if the council has the ability to look into how we could provide this type of award recognition, then I think we should move forward with investigating it,” he said.

Councilmember Christine Frizzell suggested the council leave it up to the human resources department, adding it would be a waste of the council’s resources to discuss the matter. Additionally, Frizzell said just because the council can do something doesn’t mean it should.

Hurst responded that while human resources wouldn’t be able to award public funds to staff, the council could. He also pointed out that other cities have done it, and have also provided hazard pay during the pandemic.

Mayor Smith explained that the employees she selected to receive administrative leave were at the top of their respective pay scales and there was no way, other than awarding leave, to offer compensation. The mayor said the selected administrators have been on call 24-7 for 14 months straight, ensuring city employees abided by all of the protocols and emergency orders and working to keep all city employees safe.

“These folks were on duty for the last 14-15 months and now they’re still going to be on duty as we manage and swim through this recovery phase of code,” she said.

The council will continue the discussion about employee compensation at a later date.

The topic of when the council would return to meeting in person was discussed when Hurst responded to multiple inquiries that Frizzell sent in an email. Hurst said councilmembers could possibly return in July. Mayor Smith then added that the city would follow the model developed by Snohomish County leaders, who have a six-month reopening plan.

In the past, some council members expressed interest in continuing to meet remotely. Citing health concerns, Councilmember Ruth Ross — who was absent from the Monday meeting — has said she would be more comfortable meeting via Zoom. However, Council Vice President Jim Smith said he was not in favor of that option.

“I would be vehemently opposed to us changing our regulations to allow councilmembers to stay at home because they don’t want to come in,” he said.

In other business, the council briefly discussed offering health insurance coverage to families of part-time employees. However, some councilmembers said they were not comfortable discussing the matter during an election year and that they should wait.

“Now is not the time to bring it up,” Jim Smith said. “Not in the middle of an election year.”

Also during the meeting, Hurst said he plans to introduce a model ordinance at the June 14 business meeting proposing the city allow marijuana retail stores in Lynnwood. Since 2013, the council has had a moratorium on the sale of recreational and medical marijuana in the city.

If such an ordinance is approved by the council, Hurst said the city’s planning commission would be able to explore the matter further. He also said if the council wanted to encourage business growth in Lynnwood, they should be welcoming a variety of establishments.

“We’re in an atmosphere where we’re trying to encourage business and I think this is one way we can,” he said.

After hearing Hurst’s proposal, Sessions said she did not think the timing was right to discuss the matter during election season.

The council is set to vote on the model ordinance at its June 14 meeting.

In other business, staff briefed the council on proposed amendments to the city’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan. Three amendments were presented to the council — two from city staff proposing changes to the language in two subarea plans and one from Housing Hope, an Everett-based non-profit that plans to partner with the Edmonds School District to offer housing to homeless students.

Per the proposal, staff are asking the council to add policy language to two of the city’s subarea plans — one regarding zoning near Edmonds College and the adjacent neighborhoods and the other covering zoning along Highway 99 — to increase competitiveness for projects seeking funding through low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC).

The proposal from Housing Hope and the school district suggests changing the zoning of a portion of the ballfield at Cedar Valley Community School — located at 19200 56th Avenue West — to allow for a future housing development for homeless students and their families. Lynnwood Senior Planner Kristen Holdsworth said plans are still in the analysis stage.

The briefing covered most of the process, which includes a council public hearing that will be held June 14. Then the council will vote on the proposed amendments at its June 28 meeting. The amendments will be further reviewed by staff over the summer and brought before the council again at a later date.

Holdsworth said the changes are not required but added that designating where LIHTC projects can be developed in the city would increase the likelihood projects would get funded.

Also during the meeting, the council received an update from the city’s Public Works Department staff regarding the city’s solid waste and recycling program. During the briefing, staff presented options for the council to consider regarding solid waste management.

Currently, the city receives solid waste management services from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC). During the update, staff presented alternative options to the council, including contracting directly with a solid waste hauler or providing service through the city.

After completing the agenda, the council adjourned into an executive session to discuss a potential real estate transaction. Executive sessions are closed to the public.

–By Cody Sexton