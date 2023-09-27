City Council hears updates from economic alliance, human resources

At its Sept. 20 work session, the Lynnwood City Council heard a regular update from the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County (EASC), interviewed two candidates for Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commission and spoke to the Human Resources Department about a 2022 compensation study.

The less-common Wednesday meeting allowed the council to catch up on various work items.

EASC President Garry Clark updated the council about the organization’s work in the past year. The EASC is a countywide chamber that works to connect business owners and create economic opportunities for them. The chamber works to provide information, guidance, partnerships in the name of economic development and prosperity for the community.

Clark first spoke about advocacy efforts undertaken during the 2023 Legislative session. Some of its main points were building talent in the workforce, pushing for infrastructure improvements and affordable housing initiatives.

EASC is backing a program known as Snohomish STEM, which aims to increase STEM awareness and skills for local students in the hopes of growing a talented and prosperous workforce. Snohomish STEM has generated internships, connected with over 800 students and dispersed $1.5 million in grants to support education.

Other economic work done by EASC includes items such as market analysis, forming collaborations between companies, counseling and training for small businesses, technical assistance and connecting businesses with incentives such as tax breaks and grants.

In other business, Human Resources Director Annie Vandenkooy spoke with the council about a 2022 compensation study that evaluated the pay of 90 city employees. The study analyzed then updated job descriptions to more accurately reflect the worker’s responsibilities.

A third-party agency was contracted to review and compare those job descriptions and their pay to cities similar to Lynnwood. Lynnwood staff members who were earning less than their counterparts — at minimum, a 5% difference — were bumped up to the next pay bracket.

HR staff members believed that they were to report their findings two weeks later than they actually did, significantly crunching their timeline. Vandenkooy reported that a lack of communication about these salary updates made the decision appear to be rushed, which concerned and upset councilmembers. Vandenkooy stated that she believed the miscommunication to be a one-off and asked that the council allow her to create a procedure that would dictate how the department could perform similar pay studies in the future. Such a procedure would aim to follow Lynnwood’s “pay philosophy” as dictated by city leadership.

Finally, the council interviewed Sodaba Tarshi and Heena Ahmed for seats on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commission.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis