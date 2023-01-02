City council Jan. 2 to consider 2023 priorities, discuss proposed Lynnwood opioid treatment center

During its first meeting of 2023, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled Jan. 2 to determine the city’s priorities for the upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature and discuss an opioid treatment center proposed in the city.

The council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 2 because its usual Monday meeting day falls on the observed New Year’s Day holiday.

The council will follow up on a Dec. 29 public hearing – held by the Washington State Department of Health – on an opioid treatment center proposed near the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. During that hearing, councilmembers in attendance expressed frustration that the council hadn’t yet been able to discuss it.

The council will also determine a range of legislative priorities for 2023 including transportation, infrastructure renewal, economic development, state fund use, low-income housing, and a new behavioral health center and related services.

Finally, the council is scheduled to talk about its 2023 liaison assignments. Councilmembers are required to participate as city liaisons in various boards and commissions that focus on projects or initiatives. Councilmembers have submitted their assignment preferences in advance but no one has volunteered for the Lynnwood Planning Commission and the South County Fire Commission.

The Jan.2 meeting will be in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood, and it may also be accessed remotely. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda here.