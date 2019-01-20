City Council Jan. 22 to hear Scriber Creek Trail recommendation, receive update on sign code

On the agenda for the Tuesday, Jan. 22 Lynnwood City Council work session: A staff recommendation on a preferred alignment for the Scriber Creek Trail Redevelopment Project, an update on the city sign code and consideration of proposed amendments to the city’s fee schedule, including permit fees and rental fees for small cell antennas.

Learn more about the Scriber Creek Trail project in our earlier story.

The meeting — a day later than usual due to Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday — will begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chamber, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.