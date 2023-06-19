City council June 20 set to learn about parks program, staffing requests

At its Tuesday, June 20 work session, the Lynnwood City Council is set to receive two briefings on city programs, interview a candidate for the planning commission and hear two requests related to public records. While the council normally holds meetings on Mondays, Juneteenth occurs on Monday this year so the council work session has been rescheduled to recognize the federal holiday.

The first city program that councilmembers are scheduled to learn about is the ParksLove project, which received a $300,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association in 2021 to develop Lynnwood parks. The project’s objective is to improve both public access to parks and the ecological health of local environments.

City Economic Development Manager Ben Wolters is scheduled to inform the council about a partner agreement between the cities of Lynnwood and Everett, and Snohomish County, Sound Transit and Community Transit. The agreement has many features, most of which are intended to improve collaboration among the organizations.

Due to multiple records requests for councilmember communications, city staff are planning to recommend that councilmembers receive work phones. Additionally, the city clerk’s office said that it is receiving an increasing number of public record requests and as a result will ask the council to consider the addition of one deputy city dlerk position in the executive department.

Finally, the council is scheduled to interview Robert Leutwyler, a candidate for Planning Commission Position No. 4.

The June 20 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.