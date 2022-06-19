City council June 21 to discuss Town Square Park acquisition, Community Recovery Center updates

The Lynnwood City Council at its Tuesday, June 21, meeting is set to continue discussing how the city will finance the Town Square Park acquisition, among other agenda items.

The meeting is a day later than usual due to the June 20 holiday related to Juneteenth.

At the council’s June 13 meeting, Deputy Parks Director Sarah Olson introduced a few financing options to the council for the $8 million purchase, asking councilmembers which they would be most interested in. Councilmembers asked for further information about debt financing along with several options that combine debt financing with partial cash payment from the city’s park impact fees.

Olson will present more information on these options Tuesday night.

Also on the agenda is the introduction of two boards and commissions candidates: Jim Strum and Nancy Canales-Montiel. Strum is applying for the Lynnwood Board of Ethics and Canales-Montiel is applying for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

The council is also set to hear a briefing regarding community events through the end of the year, as well as consider Lynnwood Convention Center use days. The city is allowed to use the convention center for four days throughout the year without paying a rental charge. Council will discuss event options for using those four free days.

In other business, councilmembers will receive a presentation on proposed changes to the city’s Community Recovery Center.

The June 21 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

— By Lauren Reichenbach