City Council June 3 to receive task force report on city development

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, June 3 meeting is scheduled to hear a final task force report regarding future city development.

The report was created by the joint efforts of the Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) and the City of Lynnwood. According to the council agenda, this document will inform future discussions between the City and the PFD regarding development plans.

The council will also have a follow-up discussion on ways to improve communications between councilmembers and city staff — an item discussed at the April 29 summit meeting.

In addition, Volunteers of America will provide council with an update on the organization’s most recent activities.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.