City council March 18 to discuss potential Rodeo Inn partnerships, appoint city positions

The Lynnwood City Council at its March 18 meeting is scheduled to further discuss a proposed housing project for Edmonds School District homeless students that includes the potential purchase of the Rodeo Inn Motel.

Council will discuss the other organizations who have expressed interest in the project, including — Housing Hope, Edmonds Community College, Edmonds School District, the City of Edmonds, the City of Mountlake Terrace, Verdant Health Commission and Hazel Miller Foundation. The discussion will include a project overview from the council.

Councilmembers will also interview and vote to appoint candidates to two open positions — one with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and another with the Planning Commission.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.