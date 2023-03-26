City council March 27 set to decide whether city should shift to full-time elected judge

During its March 27 business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote on whether it will continue to appoint a part-time judge or switch to an elected, full-time judge. At its work session March 20, the council received a presentation from city administration asking that Lynnwood transition to a full-time elected judge position to account for high caseload.

Court administrator Paulette N. Revoir told Lynnwood Today that Judge Valerie Bouffiou fully supported turning the position into a full-time elected position.

“She [Bouffiou] feels it is fully justified and required by statute,” said Revoir.

Bouffiou did not wish to comment further until the results of the vote.

In other business, the council is scheduled to review applications of seven people who have applied for the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.

Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live.

– By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis