City council May 13 to discuss process for filling vacant Position 1 seat

The Lynnwood City Council will meet twice this week — for a business meeting Monday, May 13 followed by a work session Monday, May 15.

On May 13, the council is scheduled to discuss suggested edits to the city council confirmation process and also review the procedures for filling the vacancy left by the resignation last week of Position 1 Councilmember Shirley Sutton.

In addition, the council is scheduled to issue proclamations for Memorial Day, Older Americans Month and Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month.

The agenda for the May 15 work session includes an interview with Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) Candidate Frank Percival; a briefing on the Snohomish County Sports Commission from Executive Director Tammy Dunn, and an ordinance to amend city code regarding automated traffic safety cameras to comply with recent state legislation.

Both the May 13 and May 15 meetings will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on this webpage.

You can see the agenda for the May 13 meeting here and the May 15 meeting here.