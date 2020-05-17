City Council May 18 to receive COVID-19 updates from city staff, discuss affordable housing tax credit

The Lynnwood City Council will receive updates from City of Lynnwood staff at at its May 18 work session regarding the effects the coronavirus has had across city departments.

In addition to its regular COVID-19 city update, the council will receive briefings from the Information Technology (IT) and Human Resources staff members on department operations during the pandemic.

In other business, the council will consider adopting ordinance authorizing the city to collect a sales-and-use tax for affordable and supportive housing purposes. In 2019, Washington State Legislature passed the Encouraging Investments in Affordable and Supportive Housing Act, which allows cities and counties to receive a portion of the state’s share of sales tax revenue.

With the tax credit revenue, Lynnwood would be able to acquire, construct and renovate affordable housing and facilities providing supportive housing services. The city would also be able to provide ongoing operation and maintenance of affordable housing and supportive housing facilities as well as rental assistance to low-income tenants.

The council will also discuss waiving the city’s 6% utility tax on its own utilities during COVID-19. If approved, it would take eight weeks to affect all ratepayers. The city would also lose an estimated $115,000 in monthly revenue to the city’s general fund.

Councilmembers will be holding the meeting remotely via Zoom, and the meeting is scheduled to be streamed live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage on the city website.

