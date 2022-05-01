City Council May 2 set to discuss eliminating fees and taxes on city services

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, May 2 work session is scheduled to continue discussing how to spend the allocated $10.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The council has until Dec. 31, 2024 to reach a final decision.

The council is also set to debate the impacts of eliminating various fees and taxes on services provided by the city. This was briefly discussed at the Feb. 28 business meeting, and councilmembers decided to put the topic off until future budget meetings.

In other business, the council will continue planning a joint council and administration summit. Typically, the council and department directors meet annually to align city priorities. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a joint summit has not been held since 2019.

The May 2 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

— By Lauren Reichenbach