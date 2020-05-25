City Council May 26 to vote on funding affordable housing ordinance, eliminating city utility tax

The Lynnwood City Council will vote on an ordinance at its May 26 business meeting that would use state sales tax revenue for affordable housing initiatives. The meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday in observance of Memorial Day.

Last year, the Washington State Legislature voted to approve legislation authorizing the cities and counties to access state sales and use tax revenue to fund affordable and supplemental housing projects. If approved, the city would be authorized to use the tax credit revenue to acquire, construct and renovate affordable housing and facilities providing supportive housing services, operate and maintain affordable housing and supportive housing facilities, and provide rental assistance to low-income tenants.

According to city staff, the funding would come from a shared use of state sales tax and not from the creation of new taxes.

In other business, the council will vote on whether to eliminate the city’s 6% water and sewer tax effective June 1. The measure was proposed at the council’s May 11 meeting by Councilmember Jim Smith, who said it would not affect funding for city operations as the tax revenue goes into the city’s general fund.

Councilmembers will be holding the meeting remotely via Zoom, and the meeting is scheduled to be streamed live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage on the city website.

The council will also consider a temporary relief package eliminating for the remainder of 2020 the fee charged to businesses that host a special event. Businesses would be allowed a five-day special event once every two months for the rest of the year. According to city staff, the package will help local business owners as well as increase the city’s sales tax revenues.

