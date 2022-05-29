City Council May 31 set to review 2022 utility rate study, receive citywide pavement update

Meeting a day later than usual due to the Memorial Day holiday, the Lynnwood City Council at its Tuesday, May 31, business meeting is set to hear from Lynnwood Public Works Director Bill Franz regarding the city’s 2022 utility rate study, among one other agenda item.

Every three years, the public works department hires a consultant to review the city’s water, sewer and stormwater utility rates. This year’s study is critical, as it is the first one to include a possible major upgrade for the wastewater treatment plant.

The council will be asked to approve a six-year updated rate plan to cover operations, capital projects and debt repayment.

In other business, the council is scheduled to receive a briefing on a citywide pavement update. Earlier this year, Lynnwood’s pavement consultant completed in-field site investigations of all the city’s streets. The analysis will help determine appropriate funding levels and street prioritization for approximately the next five years.

The May 31 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

–By Lauren Reichenbach