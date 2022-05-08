City council May 9 set to get more clarification on ARPA spending options

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, May 9, business meeting is scheduled to receive additional clarification from boards and commissions that have asked for portions of the $10.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money the city was allotted.

On Monday, the council is also set to hear from the Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department regarding requested funding for scholarships for recreational classes.

In other business, the council will be holding a public hearing on an ordinance regarding miscellaneous development code amendments. Nearly every year, the Community Planning Division staff proposes a list of suggested clarifications for the city’s development code. This year, staff is suggesting updates to Title 1, 19 and 21 of the Lynnwood Municipal Code (LMC).

The council is also set to approve a Scriber Lake Trail project amendment and a construction contract award for the 2022 pavement presentation project.

