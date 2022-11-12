City council Nov. 14 set to hold public hearings for 2023-24 budget, property tax levy

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 14, business meeting is set to hold two public hearings – one for the city’s 2023-24 budget and the other for 2023 property tax levy.

Over the past month, the council has received multiple presentations and updates on the proposed budget and levy from city staff. Now, councilmembers will get to hear residents’ opinions on both before voting at the end of November.

In addition, Council President George Hurst plans to discuss the mayor’s prior veto of Ordinance 3416, in which the council eliminated the city’s $40 vehicle tab fees.

The council is also set to continue its discussion of how it will spend the remaining $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the city was allocated.

The Nov. 14 meeting will be in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.