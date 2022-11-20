City council Nov. 21 to continue discussions on 2023-24 budget, 2023 property tax levy

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 21, work session is set to further discuss the city’s 2023-24 biennium budget as well as the 2023 property tax levy.

Since the beginning of October, the city council has received numerous presentations from city staff regarding sections of the budget and held a public hearing on the matter at its Nov. 14 business meeting.

Councilmembers will further discuss their concerns with both the budget and the property tax levy Monday night before they vote on both matters at their Nov. 28 meeting.

The Nov. 21 meeting will be in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.