City council Oct.10 set to continue discussing ARPA funds, 2023-24 city budget

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 10 business meeting is set to receive the final draft of the 2023-24 budget update from Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer.

Two public hearings will take place after the final budget is presented to the council so the community can voice their opinions on the matter.

A public hearing is also scheduled regarding the 2023-28 proposed utility rates. Every three years, the public works department hires a consultant to review the city’s water, sewer and stormwater utility rates. The council has received four briefings for the new rates and is set to vote on them later this month.

In other business, the council is expected to discuss utility tax and vehicle license relief options for Lynnwood residents as well as debating a lease extension for the city’s Development and Business Services department.

In addition, the council will further discuss how it plans to spend the remainder of its $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and is set to read a proclamation for Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Oct. 10 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.